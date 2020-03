8 marzo 2020: l’ultimo canto di Saffo

A migrant woman hugs a baby wrapped with a thermal blanket as she arrives on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International Organization for Migration figures. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis