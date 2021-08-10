Ypsigrock ha fatto quel che andava fatto: Castelbuono è tornata a respirare musica

“Tiny But Needed”, la 24esima edizione dell’Ypsigrock Festival è stata un grande – anche se piccola piccola – successo.

(Di C.R.B.) – CASTELBUONO – “Tiny But Needed” (in italiano “piccolo piccolo ma necessario”) è stato il motto dell’edizione N° 24 di Ypsigrock Festival, la perfetta descrizione di un evento in un periodo che passerà alla storia a causa della pandemia da coronavirus.

In effetti, così è stato: l’annuale festival indie rock di Castelbuono è stato molto più ridimensionato rispetto alle edizioni pre-pandemiche, lì il popolo indie si affermava con presenze di circa 2000 persone a serata.

Ciononostante, il festival è stato un successo strepitoso, sebbene la necessità di ridurre il numero di spettatori e imporre restrizioni al ballo libero. A causa della pandemia da coronavirus, i partecipanti al festival sono rimasti seduti durante gli spettacoli e per accedere hanno dovuto dimostrare di essere vaccinati o di essere risultati negativi al test Covid-19 nelle 48 ore precedenti. A tal proposito, i sanitari che in loco si sono occupati dei test per i non vaccinati non hanno registrato alcun caso positivo tra coloro che sono stati sottoposti a tampone prima di entrare nei luoghi del festival.

Gli organizzatori di Ypsigrock, malgrado tutte le difficoltà di mantenere un elevato standard qualitativo del festival durante questa fase pandemica, sono riusciti a realizzare un progetto ormai diventato uno standard europeo e mondiale per i piccoli festival di musica indie. Per esempio, un punto culminante del festival è stata l’introduzione del programma di residenza che ha visto coinvolti diversi artisti, venuti a Castelbuono per vivere il festival da zero: hanno vissuto tra i castelbuonesi per diversi giorni e hanno partecipato agli eventi sul e fuori dal palco.

Coloro che hanno preso parte al programma di residenza sono stati travolti da Castelbuono e dal suo festival unico. “È estremamente crudo e molto umano”, ha detto Camilla Sparksss, una cantante canadese esibitasi il venerdì nel corso della seconda serata di concerti.

Domenica, nella quarta e ultima serata, l’Once Stage del festival ha visto un’esaltante lineup di musicisti pop-techno-world con belle voci.

Ad aprire è stata la giovane cantante pop islandese Kristin Sesselja, salita sul palco ha dato alla folla una visione levigata ma travagliata della sua definita e crescente anima di cantante. Sesselja suona un po’ come la grande americana Billie Eilish e, naturalmente, trae molta ispirazione dalla grande islandese Björk, una delle voci femminili più importanti degli ultimi 30 anni. Sesselja porta con sé anche molto folk cantautorale moderno americano.

Kristin Sesselja at Ypsigrock 2021

Seconda in lineup è stata Pongo, un’esuberante cantante portoghese nata in Angola che ha trasportato energia pura sul palco. Era, come al solito, scatenata mentre batteva le mani, agitava il corpo, ballava, parlava con la folla e trasformava Piazza Castello in un teatro incandescente di smartphone accesi. Il suo spettacolo era pieno di sé stessa – una donna in un viaggio attraverso l’universo, la sua voce e la sua band che riempie di luce, gioia e movimento tutto ciò che tocca.

Con la sua esuberanza ed eccitazione, è sembrata riluttante nel lasciare il palco, il servizio di vigilanza del festival sembrava in agonia mentre alcuni uscivano dai loro posti per ballare travolti dall’energia e dall’esuberanza di Pongo. In più occasioni, le persone sono state costrette a riprendere i loro posti e a smettere di ballare insieme alla voce pugnacemente lussuriosa di Pongo e ai ritmi afro della sua band.

Pongo at Ypsigrock 2021



Il festival si è concluso con il set mesmerico/tortuosamente iconoclasta di Iosonouncane, un gruppo new wave e tech heavy basato sulla strana immaginazione di Jacopo Incani, un sardo che sta diventando uno dei musicisti italiani più intriganti. Per me, che adoro la musica degli anni ’80 e ’90, la sua voce elegante ma carica di doom e la sua musica sperimentale sono un incontro tra Brendan Perry e la sua band, i Dead Can Dance, e il suono industriale degli Young Gods, i grandi innovatori svizzeri del sampling, la tecnica di trasformare suoni quotidiani (industriali) in musica. Una cosa che avrei voluto da Iosonouncane è più voce di Jacopo Incani – una voce che può portarti via, proprio come Brendan Perry può portarti in terre, ed emozioni, sconosciute.

iosonouncane at ypsigrock 2021

La 24esima edizione di Ypsigrock si è conclusa ma ha fatto proprio ciò che doveva fare: ha riportato la musica del mondo a Castelbuono – in un modo “Piccolo piccolo ma necessario”. (Testo e foto di C. R. B.)

In basso articolo originale in inglese

Ypsigrock Did What It Needed To Do: Castelbuono Breathed Music Again

By C.R.B.

CASTELBUONO – Tiny but needed.

The 24th edition of the Ypsigrock Festival was a major – though tiny – success.

The motto for this year’s festival was in English and it was a perfect description of a festival overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic: “Tiny But Needed.”

(“Tiny But Needed” translates into Italian as “Piccolo piccolo Ma Necessario.”)

Indeed, this was in fact the case: Castelbuono’s annual indie rock festival was much smaller than before the pandemic when the indie extravaganza brought in more than 2,000 people every night.

Nonetheless, the festival was a smashing success, despite the need to reduce the number of spectators and impose restrictions on dancing freely. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival goers were required to remain seated during the shows and needed to demonstrate either that they were vaccinated or had tested negative for Covid-19 in the previous 48 hours. By Saturday, the third night of the four-day festival, health officials said they had registered no positive cases among those who were tested prior to entry to the festival.

Despite all the difficulties of holding a major festival during this phase of the pandemic, the organizers of Ypsigrock pulled it off and carried forward a project that is becoming a model for small indie music festivals in Europe and the rest of the world. For example, a highlight of the festival was the introduction of a residency program that involved several artists who came to Castelbuono to experience the festival from the ground up: They lived among Castelbuonesi for several days and participated in events on and off the stage.

Those who took part in the residency program were overwhelmed by Castelbuono and its unique festival.

“It’s extremely raw and very human,” said Camilla Sparksss, a Canadian singer who performed on Friday, the second night of the festival.

On Sunday, the fourth and final night, the festival’s Once Stage saw an exhilarating lineup of pop-techno-world musicians with beautiful voices.

To start the evening, the young Icelandic pop singer Kristin Sesselja took the stage and gave the crowd a smoothing but troubled view into her growing soul as a singer. Sesselja sounds a bit like the American great Billie Eilish and, of course, draws a lot of inspiration from Iceland’s great Björk, one of the most important female voices in the past 30 years. Sesselja also brings a lot of American modern singer-songwriting folk with her.

Next up was Pongo, an exuberant supercharged Angola-born Portuguese singer who brought her pure energy to the stage. She was, as usual, unchained as she clapped her hands, wagged her body, danced, talked to the crowd and made Piazza Castello turn into a glowing theater of lit smartphones. Her show was full of herself – a woman on a voyage across the universe, her voice and band filling everything they touch with light, joy and movement.

With her exuberance and excitement, she seemed reluctant to leave the stage and had the festival’s wardens in agony as festival goers got out of their seats to dance and join her exuberance. On multiple occasions, people were forced to re-take their seats and stop dancing along with Pongo’s pugnaciously luscious voice and her band’s Afro rhythms.

The festival ended with the mesmeric/tortuously iconoclastic set of Iosonouncane, a new wave and tech heavy group based around the strange imagination of Jacopo Incani, a Sardinian who is becoming one of Italy’s more intriguing musicians. To me, someone who adores the music of the 1980s and 1990s, his elegant but doom-laden voice and experimental music is a meeting of Brendan Perry and his band, Dead Can Dance, with the industrial sound of the Young Gods, the great Swiss innovators of sampling, the technique of turning everyday (industrial) sounds into music. One thing I would have liked from Iosonouncane is more of Jacopo Incani’s voice – a voice that can carry you away, just like Brendan Perry can take you into lands, and emotions, undiscovered.

The 24th edition of Ypsigrock is over but it did just what it needed to do: It brought the world’s music back to Castelbuono – in a “Tiny But Needed” way.