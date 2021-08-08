Ypsigrock: I Molchat Doma trasportano un’onda oscura e romantica a Castelbuono| recensione di C. R. B

Pubblichiamo in basso la recensione di C. R. B sulla performance dei bielorussi Molchat Doma a Ypsigrock Festival 2021. L’articolo è una traduzione dall’originale in inglese riportato in basso

CASTELBUONO – Un tuffo nel passato.

(Di C. R. B) – Sabato sera i Molchat Doma sono saliti sull’Ypsi Once Stage della 24esima edizione di Ypsigrock Festival riportando in auge il Dark Wave.

Molchat Doma significa in russo “Le case sono silenziose”. Originari di Minsk, Bielorussia, questa interessante band si caratterizza per sonorità spettrali con reminiscenze che ricordano Joy Division e i The Cure con uno stile particolarmente sovietico dei testi e delle prospettive.

I Molchat Doma sembrano anche rendere omaggio ai Kino, una grande rock band russa di era sovietica e il cantante dei Molchat Doma – il simpaticamente vampiresco Egor Shkutko, un dio dai capelli lunghi e biondi avvolti nel ghiaccio secco sul palco – ha molto in comune con Viktor Tsoi, il frontman alla Jim Morrison dei Kino.

Per arrivare a Castelbuono, la band ha affrontato non pochi problemi a causa della situazione politica in Bielorussia. Il gruppo musicale, però, non è schierato politicamente ed è stato descritto piuttosto come parte della tradizione “doomerista”. Per me, Molchat Doma deve molto a grandi doomeristi come The Sisters of Mercy e The Tindersticks.

Nell’insieme, la musica dei Molchat Doma si può definire un ascolto intimo e confortante per coloro che hanno una romantica “Dark Wave” nell’anima. Le loro canzoni sono memorabili, piene di riff, ballabili e che riecheggiano il miglior modo di suonare la chitarra degli anni ’80 e ’90.

Stanno letteralmente facendo le onde. L’anno scorso hanno firmato con l’etichetta americana Sacred Bones Records, registrando un grande seguito di fans in tutto il mondo.

Sulla base della reazione del folto pubblico di sabato sera a Ypsigrock, i Molchat Doma sembrano avere un futuro luminoso davanti – nonostante la loro dipendenza dai grandi della Dark Wave del passato. Sono piacevoli e coinvolgenti e il loro cantante seriamente triste, l’allampanato e perso Egor Shkutko, sta cantando inni che possono essere descritti solo come l’agonia del meglio dell’anima russa – senza fine.

(testi e foto di C. R. B)

Articolo originale in inglese

Molchat Doma Brings A Wave of Darkness to Castelbuono

By C.R.B.

CASTELBUONO – What a blast from the past.

Molchat Doma took the stage of the 24th edition of the Ypsigrock Festival on Saturday night and brought dark wave back into fashion.

Hailing from Minsk, Belarus, this gem of a band brings a spectral sound reminiscent of Joy Division and The Cure with a particularly Soviet style of lyrics and outlook. Molchat Doma is Russian for “Houses Are Silent.”

The band pays tribute to the great Soviet-era Russian rock band Kino and Molchat Doma’s singer – the likeably vampiric Egor Shkutko, a white-haired god enveloped in dry ice on stage – has a lot in common with Viktor Tsoi, the Jim Morrison-like front man for Kino.

To arrive in Castelbuono, the band faced many problems due to the political problems in Belarus. The musical group, though, is not overtly political and it has been described rather as part of the “doomer” tradition. To me, Molchat Doma owes a lot to doomer greats such as The Sisters of Mercy and The Tindersticks.

As a whole, Molchat Doma’s music makes for comforting listening for those with a dark wave in them. Their songs are memorable, replete with riffs echoing the best guitar playing of the 1980s and 1990s, and danceable.

They definitely are making waves. Last year, they signed with the American label Sacred Bones Records and have registered a major following around the world.

Based on the reaction from tonight’s crowd, Molchat Doma has a bright future in front of them – despite their reliance on the dark wave greats of the past. They’re crowd pleasers and their seriously sad lead singer, the lanky and lost Egor Shkutko, is belting out anthems that can only be described as the agony of the best of the Russian soul – endless.